Vet exams and baths for Harvey shelter dogs now in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The shelter dogs flown to San Diego from Houston are settling in, getting medical exams and baths. 

More than 100 dogs and cats arrived in San Diego on Monday. 

 They were cleared out of Houston shelters to make room for animals rescued from the flooding. 

The animals were taken to several facilities across San Diego including Rancho Coastal Humane Society and Labradors and Friends rescue. 

They will all be up for adoption soon. 

