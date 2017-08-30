Two bodies found inside submerged vehicle in Otay Reservoir

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Dive teams at the Otay Reservoir found two bodies Tuesday evening inside an overturned car.

The 911 call came in just after 6:30 p.m. for an overturned car at the reservoir along the 13800 block of Otay Lakes Road.

Several law enforcement agencies were on the scene, including the CHP, Chula Vista Police and CalFire.

California Highway Patrol officers say someone called for help after they discovered a BMW 3 series with California license plates 6PWS494 in the Otay Reservoir.

A San Diego Lifeguard dive team was called out to search the car and found the two bodies inside. Crews were able to pull the vehicle out of the water just before 11 p.m.

A CHP officer told News 8 the Chula Vista Police Department has an ongoing investigation for two missing persons, but did not know if the incident was connected.

A 23-year-old Chula Vista woman and her co-worker never showed up to work. Chula Vista Police say their families suspected something was wrong. Milyn Elizabeth Chew and Aser Elsharkawy were reported missing Sunday.

Chula Vista police said the California Highway Patrol was handling the investigation.

It wasn't immediately clear how long the car had been in the water.

Authorities have not identified the people found inside the car, nor would they release details on their ages, genders or any other identifying information.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.