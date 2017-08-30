High school coach accused of physical, verbal abuse

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A closed-door meeting with the Bonita Vista High School principal, school and district athletic directors, and a compliance officer about head baseball coach Vincent Gervais was held Tuesday.

News 8 wasn't allowed in, as officials cited personnel issues.

"We have to speak out. We cannot condone that behavior," said BVHS baseball parent Dan Burow.

Burow is the father of a varsity player who says he and other players witnessed concerning behavior in the dugout last year.

"Coach Gervais was apparently upset, grabbed him and yanked him by the arm," Burow said. "I don't know what, specifically, was said but I know the coach apologized about it."

Parents also claim Gervais wanted the pitcher to hit a rival team at bat.

"Us hearing that the coach is advocating or instructing them to cause injury - it's kind of disheartening as a parent," said Burow.

School officials walking out of the meeting declined an on-camera interview but a spokesperson for the Sweetwater School District told News 8 a thorough investigation was made, involving interviews with players, coaches, parents.

They also said Coach Gervais will remain coach.

"That is not what is primary on their list - what is best for the children, but more what is best for Coach Gervais," said former BVHS baseball parent Marcie Prado.

Parents say former players told administrators about past allegations of abuse, even parents with players who aren't on the team pleaded to remove Gervais.

Some parents say they understand with sons still on the team there could be retaliation but say they can't stay silent.

"If we're not going to back them up, who is?" said BVHS baseball parent Carrie Halloway. "Obviously not BVHS and the new principal."