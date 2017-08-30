County workers union sets dates for possible strike

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Thousands of San Diego County employees made it clear Tuesday: they are willing to walk off the job unless they get a fair contract.

After three days of mediation, members of SEIU Local 221 say they will walk off the job on September 12 and 13.

The group's leaders claim the county has refused to bargain in good faith and have been intimidating workers.

The county, however, has denied these allegations saying, "we find them all to be without merit."

Still on the table, is the county's "last best and final offer" Including a 13 percent wage increase over five years, $5,250 in cash stipends and a 35 percent increase in health and welfare credits.

The county also points out that four other county unions have already accepted the same deal, earlier stating "it is fair to the employees as well as the taxpayers."

