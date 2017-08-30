Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Ready for a 'Game of Thrones' Musical - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Ready for a 'Game of Thrones' Musical

Posted: Updated:

After James asks Nikolaj Coster-Waldau about his musical abilities, James and Lin-Manuel Miranda start to workshop what a "Game of Thrones" musical would sound like.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

  • The Late Late Show with James CordenMore>>

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Ready for a 'Game of Thrones' Musical

    Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Ready for a 'Game of Thrones' Musical

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 2:04 AM EDT2017-08-30 06:04:54 GMT

    After James asks Nikolaj Coster-Waldau about his musical abilities, James and Lin-Manuel Miranda start to workshop what a "Game of Thrones" musical would sound like.

     

    After James asks Nikolaj Coster-Waldau about his musical abilities, James and Lin-Manuel Miranda start to workshop what a "Game of Thrones" musical would sound like.

     

  • Ray Romano's Other Son Gets a Date

    Ray Romano's Other Son Gets a Date

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-08-30 00:02:23 GMT

    After seeing one of Ray Romano's sons, Matt, on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' angling for a girlfriend, James asks Ray and Julia Louis-Dreyfus to help Greg, Ray's other son -- who works at The Late Late Show-- choose a date from among three single women in the audience.

     

    After seeing one of Ray Romano's sons, Matt, on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' angling for a girlfriend, James asks Ray and Julia Louis-Dreyfus to help Greg, Ray's other son -- who works at The Late Late Show-- choose a date from among three single women in the audience.

     

  • James Corden's 'Despacito' Is the Song of the Summer About the Summer

    James Corden's 'Despacito' Is the Song of the Summer About the Summer

    Thursday, August 24 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-08-25 02:18:52 GMT

    Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" is James Corden's song of the summer, and he celebrates it with a remix set to lyrics summarizing the summer of 2017, everything from North Korea to everything Donald Trump to fidget spinners.

     

    Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" is James Corden's song of the summer, and he celebrates it with a remix set to lyrics summarizing the summer of 2017, everything from North Korea to everything Donald Trump to fidget spinners.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.