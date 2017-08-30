Arrest made in deadly Oceanside park shooting, victim identified - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Arrest made in deadly Oceanside park shooting, victim identified

OCEANSIDE (NEWS 8/CNS) - A 49-year-old Oceanside man walking his dogs at an Oceanside park was shot and killed during a confrontation with at least two people, police said Wednesday.

Authorities said they arrested a 16-year-old male and are charging him with the murder of the victim, Martin Swan. 

The shooting was reported just after 9:50 p.m. Tuesday at Melba Bishop Park and Recreation Center at 5603 North River Road, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Responding officers found the victim in the field area of the park, Bussey said. The officers and fire department personnel attempted life-saving efforts, but the victim died at the scene.

"Initial investigation indicates the victim was walking his dogs in the park and became involved in an altercation with two suspects when he was shot," Bussey said.

Police were seeking information about the killing and asked anyone who could provide help with the investigation to call the Oceanside Police Department tip line at (760) 435-4730.

