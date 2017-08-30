Man shot dead while walking his dogs at Oceanside park

A 49-year-old Oceanside man walking his dogs at an Oceanside park was shot and killed during a confrontation with at least two people, police said Wednesday.
Temperatures across San Diego County will drop a degree or two Wednesday following a second straight day of record-breaking heat, but with the mercury still hitting triple digits, the slightly cooler weather "won't be very noticeable," the National Weather Service said.
A closed-door meeting with the Bonita Vista High School principal, school and district athletic directors, and a compliance officer about head baseball coach Vincent Gervais was held Tuesday.
A tech billionaire who played lacrosse at Yale has been awarded a franchise in the National Lacrosse League.
Two San Diego Police Officers were honored for their bravery and ability to think outside the box. With the help of a FLIR thermal-imaging infrared camera. The officers were working in a police helicopter on Christmas Eve 2015, with no immediate backup on the ground, as they responded to reports of an armed man, firing a shotgun at his family.
Thousands of San Diego County employees made it clear Tuesday: they are willing to walk off the job unless they get a fair contract.
Manuel Margot and Jabari Blash homered to back Luis Perdomo's six innings of solid pitching as the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Tuesday night.
A shooting in a neighborhood near Sweetwater Regional Park left a woman wounded Tuesday afternoon and the suspected gunman under arrest.