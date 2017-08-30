Delivery without drivers: Domino's, Ford team up for test

Proceeds from the San Diego Police Foundation's 6th annual Gold Shield Gala go towards helping the department’s good boys in blue.
Here at KFMB Stations our hearts go out to those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. We can make a difference now as rescue, recovery and relief efforts are underway in Texas. One generous San Diegan has also decided to personally help double the support from San Diego.
A closed-door meeting with the Bonita Vista High School principal, school and district athletic directors, and a compliance officer about head baseball coach Vincent Gervais was held Tuesday.
A 49-year-old Oceanside man walking his dogs at an Oceanside park was shot and killed during a confrontation with at least two people, police said Wednesday.
Temperatures across San Diego County will drop a degree or two Wednesday following a second straight day of record-breaking heat, but with the mercury still hitting triple digits, the slightly cooler weather "won't be very noticeable," the National Weather Service said.
A tech billionaire who played lacrosse at Yale has been awarded a franchise in the National Lacrosse League.
Two San Diego Police Officers were honored for their bravery and ability to think outside the box. With the help of a FLIR thermal-imaging infrared camera. The officers were working in a police helicopter on Christmas Eve 2015, with no immediate backup on the ground, as they responded to reports of an armed man, firing a shotgun at his family.
Thousands of San Diego County employees made it clear Tuesday: they are willing to walk off the job unless they get a fair contract.
Manuel Margot and Jabari Blash homered to back Luis Perdomo's six innings of solid pitching as the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Tuesday night.