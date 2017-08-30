SDPD Foundation's Gold Shield Gala raising money for K-9 teams

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Police Department Chief Shelley Zimmerman has announced her upcoming retirement, but it’s not stopping her from working tirelessly for all of her officers- both two and four-legged.

Chief Zimmerman, along with officer Adair and his K-9 partner Ari, joined News 8 Morning Extra on Wednesday to show how money raised at next month’s Gold Shield Gala will help the department.

The event, in its 6th year, is hosted by the San Diego Police Foundation. Proceeds go towards helping the department with resources, training, and equipment, but this year there’s a special focus on the department’s K-9 Crimefighter Campaign and its good boys in blue, like Ari.

There are ticket options available for individuals and groups looking to enjoy a “Rhapsody in Blue” themed night at the U.S Grant Hotel.

For sponsorship information please contact Rosa at (619)232-2130 or email rosa@sdpolicefoundation.org. For more information on the event or the Police Foundation, visit www.sdpolicefoundation.org.

