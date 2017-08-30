Author says connectivity is slowing down iGeneration kids

Author Jean Twenge talks about GenZ’s adhesive bond to the internet and how it is hamstringing their social development ahead of her book signing event at Warwick's.
Here at KFMB Stations our hearts go out to those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. We can make a difference now as rescue, recovery and relief efforts are underway in Texas. One generous San Diegan has also decided to personally help double the support from San Diego.
A San Diego Lifeguard Swift Water Rescue team -- at the center of a dispute over San Diego's emergency response to Hurricane Harvey -- will likely be sent Wednesday to aid the search and rescue efforts in the wake of the storm's devastation, officials said.
Proceeds from the San Diego Police Foundation's 6th annual Gold Shield Gala go towards helping the department’s good boys in blue.
A closed-door meeting with the Bonita Vista High School principal, school and district athletic directors, and a compliance officer about head baseball coach Vincent Gervais was held Tuesday.
A 49-year-old Oceanside man walking his dogs at an Oceanside park was shot and killed during a confrontation with at least two people, police said Wednesday.
Temperatures across San Diego County will drop a degree or two Wednesday following a second straight day of record-breaking heat, but with the mercury still hitting triple digits, the slightly cooler weather "won't be very noticeable," the National Weather Service said.
A tech billionaire who played lacrosse at Yale has been awarded a franchise in the National Lacrosse League.