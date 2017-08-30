Author says connectivity is slowing down iGeneration kids

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There’s a name for that cohort of youngsters who are seemingly too young to have cell phones and mobile devices but are nose deep in them anyway as they cross traffic lanes oblivious to motorized machines fortified by steel: They're known as the iGeneration, or Generation Z.

Parents of iGen kids can find themselves caught in crossroads at times, too. Determining what the appropriate age is for your child to have a cell phone can be tricky, and one expert says most iGen parents are too quick to hand devices over.

Jean Twenge, author of “iGen” and “Generation Me and The Narcissism Epidemic,” is that expert. Twenge joined News 8’s Angie Lee on the Morning Extra set on Wednesday to talk about GenZ’s adhesive bond to the internet and how it is hamstringing their social development.

Twenge will be addressing the topic some more at her book signing event Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. at Warwick’s in La Jolla.

More information can be found at www.warwicks.com.