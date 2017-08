Six environmental non-profits are being honored as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to create a green, sustainable earth by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation.

Beginning Friday, September 1 at 9:0 a.m. you can vote for San Diego's favorite.

The non-profit receiving the most votes will receive a $20,000 grant from SDG&E.

Watch the video for a look at two of the finalists: Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation and Ocean Connectors.