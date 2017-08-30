Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors: Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation & Ocean Connectors

Six environmental non-profits are being honored as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to create a green, sustainable earth by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation.

Beginning Friday, September 1 at 9:00 a.m. you will have the opportunity to vote for the San Diego non-profit that you would like to receive a $20,000 grant.

SDG&E will award that $20,000 grant to the organization receiving the most votes.

Watch the video to learn about two of the finalists: Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation and Ocean Connectors.