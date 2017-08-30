For the Love of Dogs: Rescuing the 4-Legged Friends Left Stranded by Harvey

The first lady walked into a storm of controversy when she left Washington Tuesday for flood-ravaged Texas in snakeskin stilettos.
Kathy Griffin is retracting her apology she made after the shocking image of her holding a bloodied head made to look like President Trump went viral back in May.
A Texas doctor braved the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey as he canoed to a 16-year-old who needed emergency surgery.
A father in suburban Chicago stumbled upon a horrific tragedy in his family's home this week when he reportedly found his wife and their twin 5-year-old daughters all dead.
A Pennsylvania woman is behind bars and facing charges related to the death of her mother, who cops say she lived with even after the older woman's body was decomposed beyond recognition.
A Georgia mom has been charged after her fifth grade daughter was discovered with a tattoo, cops say.
An 11-year-old Oregon boy called 911 to report his mother was driving drunk and he was in the car, authorities said.
The roiling, murky waters of Hurricane Harvey have claimed the life a 34-year veteran of the Houston Police Department, authorities announced Tuesday.