Redefine your motherhood with Sexy Mama Secrets

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Hey, sexy mamas. It’s time to get your sexy back!

The Sexy Mama movement is calling all those mothers out there that feel tired, beaten down, or who feel like they just can’t catch a break.

It’s all about renewing your “momlife” and getting back to a life of joy. Luci Lampe addresses the momlife struggle and offers solutions that range from fitness to self-love in her book “Sexy Mama Secrets.”

Lampe is throwing a nine-hour Sexy Mama's Day Out party, a mamas-only, back-to-school event on September 30 designed to celebrate and congratulate the Sexy Mamas that killed it this summer.

Sexy Mamas will be dressed up with fancy hair and makeup and will be given professional glamour shots, in addition to a catered lunch, dance session and question session with guest speakers.

More information can be found by emailing event manager Angela Quisumbing at angelagracecelebrates@gmail.com and type I'M A SEXY MAMA in the subject line.