Experience wild, untamed fun at Family Zoo Camp - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Experience wild, untamed fun at Family Zoo Camp

Posted: Updated:

(NEWS 8) - Wild Wonders if offering local families a once-on-a-lifetime experience at the zoo.

Family Zoo Camp is your family's chance to meet groundhogs and marmots, play with binturongs and to see just what the heck a legless lizard really is (They're snakes, News 8's Dan Cohen confirms).

Visit www.wildwonders.org for more information.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.