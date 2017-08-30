Driver taken into custody after San Marcos chase and crash

Authorities sought Wednesday to determine if two bodies recovered from a car found partially submerged in Lower Otay Lake are those of a pair of clothing-store workers reported missing last weekend.
The San Diego Padres teamed up with a local company to surprise a young boy treated at Rady Children's hospital on Wednesday.
An arraignment was held Wednesday for a San Diego man accused of trying to lure young girls and boys into SUVs in San Marcos.
A 16-year-old boy believed to have gang ties was under arrest in a hospital Wednesday on suspicion of gunning down a man during an argument at a North County park, and shooting himself in the process.
A motorist who refused to yield for a traffic stop Wednesday led deputies on a roughly 20-minute North County pursuit before causing a collision and getting arrested.
Six environmental non-profits are being honored as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to create a green, sustainable earth by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation.
Family Zoo Camp is your family's chance to meet groundhogs and marmots, play with binturongs and to see just what the heck a legless lizard really is (They're snakes, News 8's Dan Cohen confirms).
Here at KFMB Stations our hearts go out to those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. We can make a difference now as rescue, recovery and relief efforts are underway in Texas. One generous San Diegan has also decided to personally help double the support from San Diego.
Hey, sexy mamas. It’s time to get your sexy back! The Sexy Mama movement is calling all those mothers out there that feel tired, beaten down, or who feel like they just can’t catch a break.