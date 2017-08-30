Man accused of trying to lure minors with 'easy money' pleads no - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man accused of trying to lure minors with 'easy money' pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — An arraignment was held Wednesday for a San Diego man accused of trying to lure young girls and boys into SUVs in San Marcos. 

31-year-old Kyle James Hackney allegedly tried to lure the minors by offering them sizable amounts of "easy money" and illicit drugs including cocaine and liquid ecstasy. 

He was arrested after the children went to authorities.

Hackney pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges on Wednesday.

He faces 13 years in prison if convicted.

News 8's Alicia Summers reports from the Vista Courthouse with more on Wednesday's proceedings and the charges against Hackney.

