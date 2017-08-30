Padres surprise local boy with day at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The San Diego Padres teamed up with a local company to surprise a young boy treated at Rady Children's hospital on Wednesday.

The "Pad Squad" showed up at Isaac Navarrete's Chula Vista school to present him with his own Padres jersey.

They then brought him and his family to spend the day at Petco Park.

The 8-year-old had been unable to be physically active due to surgeries from severe scoliosis. But innovative growing spinal rods from San Diego-based

Nuvassive helped provide a new lease on life.

"After having the rods, it's different because he doesn't have any surgeries," said Isaac's mother Paula. "He goes in, they do a little thing and then he's done."

Isaac also got to throw the first pitch at the Padres Wednesday night game against the San Francisco Giants.