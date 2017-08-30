Best friends plunge into the ultimate adventure - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Best friends plunge into the ultimate adventure

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —While most of us were sleeping Tuesday, two San Diego teenagers were swimming overnight from Catalina Island to the mainland. 

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff meets the young swimmers who completed the Catalina Crossing. 

