New plan to regulate short-term vacation rentals unveiled

A 19-year-old man has been arrested, accused of groping several female San Diego State University students.
Travis Wood homered and pitched into the fifth inning, Jose Pirela also went deep and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 5-0 on Wednesday night.
Hundreds of residents got the chance Wednesday night to have their say about the latest attempt to regulate short-term vacation rentals in San Diego.
While most of us were sleeping Tuesday, two San Diego teenagers were swimming overnight from Catalina Island to the mainland.
Target wants to build an Express store in the heart of Ocean Beach, but fired up residents say, "not in our backyard."
The mayors of Los Angeles, San Diego and other big California cities urged lawmakers Wednesday to address the state’s housing shortage.
A woman apparently trying to evade arrest for an outstanding warrant led deputies on a roughly 20-minute North County pursuit Wednesday, causing a series of collisions before finally crashing to a halt and getting arrested.
Authorities sought Wednesday to determine if two bodies recovered from a car found partially submerged in Lower Otay Lake are those of a pair of clothing-store workers reported missing last weekend.
Hurricane Harvey is sending pump prices higher for U.S. motorists and causing temporary shifts in the flow of oil and gasoline around the world after taking down a huge chunk of U.S. refining capacity.
The San Diego Padres teamed up with a local company to surprise a young boy treated at Rady Children's hospital on Wednesday.