Man arrested for groping female students at SDSU

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested, accused of groping several female San Diego State University students.
The man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after two incidents on and around the campus.
SDSU police say two female students were touched by a man while walking around the Aztec Corner Apartments on Montezuma Road across from the school's campus around midnight Tuesday morning.
News 8 has learned the man allegedly slapped them on their buttocks.
About an hour later, two more female students - also walking together - say they were touched over their clothing by a man as they walked across the pedestrian bridge near the student union.
Sophomores Audrey Espinosa and Meghan O'Connell say they didn't hear about this incident but say they often feel safe on campus. They say the school sends alerts and promotes awareness on how to be safe.
"I know you like to think it's safe around campus, but it's been something drilled into us by our parents [to] always be with a buddy at least," said O'Connell.
Police say officers checking the area arrested the suspect who was identified as 19-year-old Minda Shewangizaw.
Shewangizaw faces sexual battery charges.
He does not appear to be a student of the school.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested, accused of groping several female San Diego State University students.
Travis Wood homered and pitched into the fifth inning, Jose Pirela also went deep and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 5-0 on Wednesday night.
Hundreds of residents got the chance Wednesday night to have their say about the latest attempt to regulate short-term vacation rentals in San Diego.
While most of us were sleeping Tuesday, two San Diego teenagers were swimming overnight from Catalina Island to the mainland.
Target wants to build an Express store in the heart of Ocean Beach, but fired up residents say, "not in our backyard."
The mayors of Los Angeles, San Diego and other big California cities urged lawmakers Wednesday to address the state’s housing shortage.
A woman apparently trying to evade arrest for an outstanding warrant led deputies on a roughly 20-minute North County pursuit Wednesday, causing a series of collisions before finally crashing to a halt and getting arrested.
Authorities sought Wednesday to determine if two bodies recovered from a car found partially submerged in Lower Otay Lake are those of a pair of clothing-store workers reported missing last weekend.
Hurricane Harvey is sending pump prices higher for U.S. motorists and causing temporary shifts in the flow of oil and gasoline around the world after taking down a huge chunk of U.S. refining capacity.
The San Diego Padres teamed up with a local company to surprise a young boy treated at Rady Children's hospital on Wednesday.