Man arrested for groping female students at SDSU

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested, accused of groping several female San Diego State University students.

The man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after two incidents on and around the campus.

SDSU police say two female students were touched by a man while walking around the Aztec Corner Apartments on Montezuma Road across from the school's campus around midnight Tuesday morning.

News 8 has learned the man allegedly slapped them on their buttocks.

About an hour later, two more female students - also walking together - say they were touched over their clothing by a man as they walked across the pedestrian bridge near the student union.

Sophomores Audrey Espinosa and Meghan O'Connell say they didn't hear about this incident but say they often feel safe on campus. They say the school sends alerts and promotes awareness on how to be safe.

"I know you like to think it's safe around campus, but it's been something drilled into us by our parents [to] always be with a buddy at least," said O'Connell.

Police say officers checking the area arrested the suspect who was identified as 19-year-old Minda Shewangizaw.

Shewangizaw faces sexual battery charges.

He does not appear to be a student of the school.