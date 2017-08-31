Police: Body found floating in San Diego Harbor - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police: Body found floating in San Diego Harbor

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A body was found floating in the San Diego Harbor Thursday morning.

At about 6:20 a.m. Harbor police received a call from a witness who said they saw someone floating face down in the water at Laurel Street and Harbor Drive.

When police arrived on scene, a body was discovered in the water with no pulse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

