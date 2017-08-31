Wells Fargo says 3.5 million accounts involved in scandal

A 19-year-old man has been arrested, accused of groping several female San Diego State University students.
Hundreds of residents got the chance Wednesday night to have their say about the latest attempt to regulate short-term vacation rentals in San Diego.
An arraignment was held Wednesday for a San Diego man accused of trying to lure young girls and boys into SUVs in San Marcos.
The stifling heat that settled over San Diego County will persist Thursday and last at least into early next week as the weather system causing the high temperatures is now stationary over the western United States, the National Weather Service said.
Travis Wood homered and pitched into the fifth inning, Jose Pirela also went deep and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 5-0 on Wednesday night.
While most of us were sleeping Tuesday, two San Diego teenagers were swimming overnight from Catalina Island to the mainland.
Target wants to build an Express store in the heart of Ocean Beach, but fired up residents say, "not in our backyard."
The mayors of Los Angeles, San Diego and other big California cities urged lawmakers Wednesday to address the state’s housing shortage.
A woman apparently trying to evade arrest for an outstanding warrant led deputies on a roughly 20-minute North County pursuit Wednesday, causing a series of collisions before finally crashing to a halt and getting arrested.