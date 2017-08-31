EXCLUSIVE: 'Eric & Jessie' Celebrate Big Career Moves in New Sea - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: 'Eric & Jessie' Celebrate Big Career Moves in New Season 3 Promo -- But Are More Kids on the Way?

Updated: Aug 31, 2017 7:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.