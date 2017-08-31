SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Humane Society helps 'Badger the Cat' reunite with his family.

Earlier this month, a family of four relocated to Spokane from San Diego with mixed emotions: They were looking forward to moving into a new home in the Pacific Northwest while at the same time they were feeling anguish over leaving behind their 3-year-old cat Badger, who had been missing since January.



After a fruitless eight months of posting “lost cat” signs in their San Diego neighborhood and social media channels, they gave up looking -- they figured something horrible had happened to him. So they said their goodbyes and mourned their loss.



That was the situation until three weeks ago when a stray cat was rescued by the county shelter. The cat’s microchip led the shelter staff to Badger’s family. When they got the news that Badger was alive and safe, mom, fiancé, son and daughter were elated, in tears and full of disbelief – Badger was coming home; although not soon enough.



The Billings family reached out to the San Diego Humane Society to help care for Badger while they wait to move into their new home at the end of the month.

The reunion is set for 9:30 a.m. at the San Diego Humane Society campus.



The Human Society urges all pet owners to make sure that your pets have updated microchips.