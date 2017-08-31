Arrest Made in 1999 Cold Case Murder of Prosecutor

A major development came in a Colorado cold case murder this week when a suspect was arrested more than 18 years later.
The owner of a Georgia private school is attempting to set the record straight after she faced an onslaught of criticism for taking first- and second-grade students on a field trip to a gun range, telling InsideEdition.com the uproar is without merit.
The van in which six family members were tragically swept away to their deaths as Harvey's devastating flooding gripped Houston has been discovered.
The first lady walked into a storm of controversy when she left Washington Tuesday for flood-ravaged Texas in snakeskin stilettos.
Kathy Griffin is retracting her apology she made after the shocking image of her holding a bloodied head made to look like President Trump went viral back in May.
A Texas doctor braved the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey as he canoed to a 16-year-old who needed emergency surgery.
A father in suburban Chicago stumbled upon a horrific tragedy in his family's home this week when he reportedly found his wife and their twin 5-year-old daughters all dead.
A Pennsylvania woman is behind bars and facing charges related to the death of her mother, who cops say she lived with even after the older woman's body was decomposed beyond recognition.