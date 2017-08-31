SDG&E activates incentive program for customers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Gas & Electric's incentive program for customers to reduce power consumption amid Southern California's continuing heat wave will be invoked Friday for a second consecutive day.



In the Reduce Your Use Rewards program, enrolled customers are asked to cut back on energy between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Doing so makes them eligible to earn a bill credit of 75 cents per kilowatt hour saved, or $1.25 credit per kilowatt hour saved with enabling technology, like a smart thermostat.



Separately, the agency that manages most of the state's power grid announced a Flex Alert for Friday, asking for voluntary power reductions from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.



SDG&E officials say they have secured sufficient electricity and don't anticipate any problem meeting demand. However, that could change should anything unexpected or out of the utility's control occur.



The state agency, Cal-ISO, said they'll be cutting it close on Friday.



"Forecasts now project record demand load on Friday and all available resources are on line and ready to respond," Cal-ISO said in a statement. "Power supply conditions will be tight Friday and so will be the natural gas supply in southern California."



Customers can reduce power consumption by using fans or ceiling fans instead of running air conditioning systems, or by setting the AC at 78 degrees, running the AC in the morning to pre-cool a residence, closing drapes and blinds, running major appliances and pool pumps outside of peak-usage hours, and either unplugging televisions, cable boxes and gaming devices or hooking them up to a smart power strip.



Information about the rewards program, including signing up, is at sdge.com/reduceuse.

For the first time this year, @SDGE is activating its "Reduce Your Use" program due to this heat.....details at 11 @CBS8 @News8 — Shannon Handy (@ShannonCBS8) August 31, 2017