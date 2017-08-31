Labor-less cookin' for Labor Day weekend

(News 8) - Labor Day is right around the corner and if you're planning on hosting, it might mean you're responsible for feeding your friends.

To help make sure we're spending time with guests and not sweltering in front of the stove or BBQ, Chef George Geary brought along some delicious recipes that are easy to make and can be prepared in advance.

Chef George and News 8's Heather Myers put together some tasty curry slaw before moving onto salmon, which was dressed and wrapped in foil for easy baking or cooking on the grill at a later time.

Then Heather really turned up the heat- showing off her lyrical wizardry, spitting mad fire like an angry dragon.

For more rhymes from News 8's resident, and unnamed, MC, keep your ears to the streets.

For more exquisite recipes from Chef George visit www.GeorgeGeary.com.

Here are the fixings for the curry slaw:

1/2 head white cabbage, shredded

1/4 head red cabbage, shredded

3 large carrots, peeled, cleaned and shredded

1 stalk green onions, chopped fine

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tsp prepared mustard

1 tsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 tsp. curry powder

sea salt

freshly ground white pepper

1/2 cup toasted pine nuts