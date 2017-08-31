SAY San Diego Dad Corps is building up local fathers

(NEWS 8) - Hey, dads. Remember that handbook you received when you first became a father?

Yea, we know. There wasn't one. Can you imagine how helpful it would have been?

SAY San Diego's Dad Corps program is laying out the blueprint for individual and parental growth for dads in the community. Dad Corps' facilitator, a 30-year Marine veteran, father and grandfather, Derek Torrence joined News 8's Dan Cohen on Morning Extra Thursday to talk about the program and pinpoint some areas where dads can improve.

Dad Corps is for all dads, veteran or not, and focuses on five pillars: Dadws knowing themselves, knowing how to take care of themselves, knowing how to be a father, knowing how to be a parent, and how to have healthy relationships.

More than 600 dads have taken part in the Dad Corps program since 2008.

More information on the Dad Corps can be found at www.saysandiego.org.