Coastal Clean Up Day San Diego County - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Coastal Clean Up Day San Diego County

Updated:

Join Earth 8 & I Love a Clean San Diego

Saturday, September 16th, 2017
9am – Noon

Help us protect San Diego’s precious waterways and marine life
by getting rid of trash, not wildlife.

Choose from 100 Sites Countywide

Reduce your use, bring resusables:
buckets, work gloves & water bottles

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.