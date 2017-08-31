Danger in the Water: High Levels of Unsafe Bacteria Found in Harvey Floodwaters

The swirling brown floodwaters left by Hurricane Harvey contain some very nasty health dangers, experts warn.
Staffers at a clinic in Georgia made a startling discovery when they found an infant in a closed gym bag that had been left outside the facility earlier that day, police said.
An elderly man has been arrested after allegedly taking cops on a high speed chase that left the highway and continued on a New York golf course.
A major development came in a Colorado cold case murder this week when a suspect was arrested more than 18 years later.
The owner of a Georgia private school is attempting to set the record straight after she faced an onslaught of criticism for taking first- and second-grade students on a field trip to a gun range, telling InsideEdition.com the uproar is without merit.
The van in which six family members were tragically swept away to their deaths as Harvey's devastating flooding gripped Houston has been discovered.
The first lady walked into a storm of controversy when she left Washington Tuesday for flood-ravaged Texas in snakeskin stilettos.
Kathy Griffin is retracting her apology she made after the shocking image of her holding a bloodied head made to look like President Trump went viral back in May.