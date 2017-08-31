Memory Misfits walking to end Alzheimer's

(NEWS 8) - Alzheimer's disease effects millions of Americans and many devote their life to raising awareness and funding for research in hopes of eventually finding a cure.

Cara Shreiner has had a first-had look at the toll the disease takes on loved ones as she watches her father live and maintain through his diagnosis.

She'll be representing her dad, affectionately known as Santa for his love of Christmas, giving back and his striking resemblance to Mr. Clause, in the Walk to End Alzheimer's this Saturday, August 9, at Crown Point Park in Mission Bay and on August 23 at Kit Carson Park in Escondido. Shreiner is also the team captain of Memory Misfits

Walkers will be fitted with decorative "promise flowers" recognizing the loved ones in their life battling the disease both directly and indirectly.

Purple: in memory of someone who has passed of Alzheimer's

Blue: the person carrying it has Alzheimer's

Yellow: a caregiver to someone with Alzheimer's

Orange: supports the effort to end Alzheimer's

More information can be found at alz.org/walk.