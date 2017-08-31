Memory Misfits walking to end Alzheimer's

Chad Pregracke isn't a garbage man in the typical sense. Instead of a big noisy truck, he's got a barge that he and his crew live on while they float down United States river ways picking up trash and collecting debris.
Alzheimer's disease effects millions of Americans and many devote their life to raising awareness and funding for research in hopes of eventually finding a cure.
Four out-of-state companies have been invited by the federal government to come to San Diego to build prototypes of a concrete wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, it was announced Thursday.
Six environmental non-profits are being honored as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to create a green, sustainable earth by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation.
Hey, dads. Remember that handbook you received when you first became a father? Yea, we know. There wasn't one. Can you imagine how helpful it would have been?
A Sig Alert has been issued following a crash on westbound State Route 76 near Melrose Drive. The Sig Alert was issued for westbound lanes at East Vista Way and is expected to last at least 2 hours.
A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of groping four San Diego University students also was arrested on the UC Riverside campus earlier in the year, police confirmed Thursday.
One law-enforcement officer was killed and two others wounded when a gunman carrying a high-powered rifle shot through the door of his hotel room in Sacramento.
Here at KFMB Stations our hearts go out to those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. We can make a difference now as rescue, recovery and relief efforts are underway in Texas. One generous San Diegan has also decided to personally help double the support from San Diego.
Labor Day is right around the corner and if you're planning on hosting, it might mean you're responsible for feeding your friends.