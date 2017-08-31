Delilah: Needs new home to live out her golden years

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Age: 9 years old

Gender: Female

ID #: 253449

Adoption Fee: $25



Delilah, a 9-year-old Labrador Retriever, is looking for a loving home. This sweet, senior girl was brought in by her previous owners when they were moving and no longer has time to take care of her.

Delilah is a friendly, happy-go-lucky girl who loves snuggling in laps and hanging out with her humans. She loves everyone she meets! She will surely bring endless happiness to her new family for years to come!

Her adoption fee includes her spay, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

