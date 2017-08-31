Drivers give city an "F" as traffic jam continues around Westview High

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The start of the school year usually brings new possibilities, but fed-up parents at Westview High say they're seeing more of the same.

Residents in Torrey Highlands are frustrated over daily traffic tie-ups near the school due to a construction project.

News 8 first reported about the problems when school started last year.

Now, the project is in its sophomore year

"It's been horrible," said parent Mary Esteban. "We've been waiting for over a year for it to get done and it's really frustrating especially because you have all of these kids that are walking and driving and it's kind of a scary situation really."

The City says this is a developer-owned project.

That means the work must meet City-standards, but the developer dictates the schedule.

Online Councilman Mark Kersey told residents the intersection near the school is about 90 percent complete, but the project overall is less than half-way done.

"If you look around at how the community has grown - they can put up 100 houses in less than a year but they can't finish two lanes in the road - so that's kind of ridiculous," said resident James Shetzer.

In a statement to News 8, the City said:

Public works staff will be meeting with the developer to discuss their projects in the area to emphasize the need to accommodate for the schools, businesses and all impacted residents. We want to apologize to everyone who has been affected by this project

Still without a timeline, residents aren't holding their breath or patience.

"I can't stand traffic jams. I really can't," said grandparent John Gampel. "So I just want to just drive off the road when there's a traffic jam... it's very unnerving and I don't know when they'll ever finish."

RELATED COVERAGE