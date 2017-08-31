Man accused of groping girl in Escondido arrested

Many San Diego doctors are taking their patients off of Invokana, a widely used diabetes drug, after a large industry-sponsored trial found it doubled the risk of lower limb amputations compared with those taking a placebo.
A 15-year-old girl managed Thursday to safely escape the clutches of a bearded, bushy-haired man who grabbed her as she was walking to school in a North County neighborhood.
The start of the school year usually brings new possibilities, but fed-up parents at Westview High say they're seeing more of the same. Residents in Torrey Highlands are frustrated over daily traffic tie-ups near the school due to a construction project.
Maria Falgione won her first race at Del Mar Racetrack on Saturday and it was her first race ever! The 38-year-old jockey has been galloping horses for about three years.
The News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Jace Shelton Montoya. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
If you love your smart phone - the way most people do - you should probably know the technology that makes it work wasn't created in Silicon Valley, but here in San Diego.
A stifling heat wave that has gripped the San Diego area since last weekend kept the county cooking once again Thursday, setting a few new temperature records in the process.
Four out-of-state companies have been invited by the federal government to come to San Diego to build prototypes of a concrete wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, it was announced Thursday.
More than 70 campuses in the San Diego Unified School District will go on a minimum day schedule again Friday because of the continuing heat wave, district officials said.
San Diego Gas & Electric's incentive program for customers to reduce power consumption amid Southern California's continuing heat wave will be invoked Friday for a second consecutive day.