Man accused of groping girl in Escondido arrested

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A 15-year-old girl managed Thursday to safely escape the clutches of a bearded, bushy-haired man who grabbed her as she was walking to school in a North County neighborhood.

Police identified the alleged would-be kidnapper as 28-year-old Edgar Gutierrez of Escondido and apprehended the suspect in San Diego around 6:15 p.m.



The apparent abduction attempt in the 600 block of Linwood Street in Escondido took place about 7:30 a.m., authorities reported.



After breaking free from the assailant, the Orange Glen High School student sought help from people who happened to be nearby, and they followed him and took a photo of him, according to an advisory from the Escondido Union High School District.



The victim was uninjured, authorities said.