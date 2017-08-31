Man arrested in attempted kidnapping of girl in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A 15-year-old girl reported that she safely escape the clutches of a bearded, bushy-haired man who grabbed her as she was walking to school Thursday in Escondido and police later announced they had arrested the suspect.



The apparent abduction attempt in the 600 block of Linwood Street occurred about 7:30 a.m., authorities reported.



After breaking free from the assailant, the Orange Glen High School student sought help from people who happened to be nearby, and they followed him and took a photo of him, according to an advisory from the Escondido Union High School District.



Police identified the alleged would-be kidnapper as 28-year-old Edgar Gutierrez of Escondido and later announced he was arrested Thursday evening.



The victim was uninjured, authorities said.



Gutierrez was bearded when photographed but appeared clean-shaven in a booking photo.



Police believe the grooming may have been an attempt to avoid identification, according to at least one report.