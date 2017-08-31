Photos released of man accused of groping girl in Escondido

A stifling heat wave that has gripped the San Diego area since last weekend kept the county cooking once again Thursday, setting a few new temperature records in the process.
A 15-year-old girl managed Thursday to safely escape the clutches of a bearded, bushy-haired man who grabbed her as she was walking to school in a North County neighborhood.
The start of the school year usually brings new possibilities, but fed-up parents at Westview High say they're seeing more of the same. Residents in Torrey Highlands are frustrated over daily traffic tie-ups near the school due to a construction project.
Four out-of-state companies have been invited by the federal government to come to San Diego to build prototypes of a concrete wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, it was announced Thursday.
More than 70 campuses in the San Diego Unified School District will go on a minimum day schedule again Friday because of the continuing heat wave, district officials said.
San Diego Gas & Electric's incentive program for customers to reduce power consumption amid Southern California's continuing heat wave will be invoked Friday for a second consecutive day.
Delilah, a 9-year-old Labrador Retriever, is looking for a loving home. This sweet, senior girl was brought in by her previous owners when they were moving and no longer has time to take care of her.
Chad Pregracke isn't a garbage man in the typical sense. Instead of a big noisy truck, he's got a barge that he and his crew live on while they float down United States river ways picking up trash and collecting debris.
Alzheimer's disease effects millions of Americans and many devote their life to raising awareness and funding for research in hopes of eventually finding a cure.
Six environmental non-profits are being honored as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to create a green, sustainable earth by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation.