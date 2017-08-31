When the future called, Qualcomm answered - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

When the future called, Qualcomm answered

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —If you love your smart phone - the way most people do - you should probably know the technology that makes it work wasn't created in Silicon Valley, but here in San Diego. 

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff heads to Sorrento Valley to visit Qualcomm and the museum the company has filled with phones. 

