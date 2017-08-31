Nick Viall Posts 'Something Positive' After Vanessa Grimaldi Split

Miranda Lambert is doing her part in the wake of Hurricane Harvey to help hundreds of dogs and pets who have been stranded in Houston and surrounding regions devastated by the natural disaster.
Harry Styles made a sweet gesture on Wednesday in honor of a fan injured in the Manchester attack.
The 23-year-old singer dedicated a performance of his song, "Sign of the Times," to Freya Lewis while filming his BBC concert special.
John Cena and Shaquille O'Neal are somehow fitting inside a vehicle together for an all new episode of Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke series!
In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 31, TVs across America cut to a breaking news report from Paris, France. Princess Diana of Wales had been involved in a serious car accident not half a mile from the Eiffel Tower that would later take her life at the age of 36. The horrific scenes...