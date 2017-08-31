Emma Bunton's Had the Summer of Tattoos - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Emma Bunton's Had the Summer of Tattoos

James asks Emma Bunton about a rumor she's coming off a long night out in Los Angeles, and learns she got another tattoo after a few drinks -- the third tattoo she's gotten this summer. 

