Trombone Shorty Performs 'Here Come The Girls'

Trombone Shorty Performs 'Here Come The Girls'

Trombone Shorty, accompanied by Jon Batiste, lights up the Ed Sullivan Theater with Allen Toussaint's 'Here Come the Girls' from his new album 'Parking Lot Symphony.'

