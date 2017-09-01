'Dreamers' await Trump's decision on D.A.C.A.

A 15-year-old girl reported that she safely escape the clutches of a bearded, bushy-haired man who grabbed her as she was walking to school Thursday in Escondido and police later announced they had arrested the suspect.
Hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants are awaiting word on the fate of the "Dreamer" program.
Many San Diego doctors are taking their patients off of Invokana, a widely used diabetes drug, after a large industry-sponsored trial found it doubled the risk of lower limb amputations compared with those taking a placebo.
The start of the school year usually brings new possibilities, but fed-up parents at Westview High say they're seeing more of the same. Residents in Torrey Highlands are frustrated over daily traffic tie-ups near the school due to a construction project.
Maria Falgione won her first race at Del Mar Racetrack on Saturday and it was her first race ever! The 38-year-old jockey has been galloping horses for about three years.
The News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Jace Shelton Montoya. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
If you love your smart phone - the way most people do - you should probably know the technology that makes it work wasn't created in Silicon Valley, but here in San Diego.
A stifling heat wave that has gripped the San Diego area since last weekend kept the county cooking once again Thursday, setting a few new temperature records in the process.
Four out-of-state companies have been invited by the federal government to come to San Diego to build prototypes of a concrete wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, it was announced Thursday.
More than 70 campuses in the San Diego Unified School District will go on a minimum day schedule again Friday because of the continuing heat wave, district officials said.