'Dreamers' await Trump's decision on D.A.C.A.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants are awaiting word on the fate of the "Dreamer" program.

President Trump is reportedly considering ending Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (D.A.C.A.) in its current form, which was put in place by his predecessor.

"I don't really have clear memories of Mexico," said Jesus Mendez who came to the United States with his mother in 1998 when he was only five years old.

"Since we arrived I knew we were undocumented. I didn't have the language for it then."

Mendez grew up in San Diego going to local schools, graduate last year from San Diego State University and is now working as a human rights organizer at Alliance San Diego fighting for immigrants' rights.

Mendez has benefited from then-president Barack Obama's D.A.C.A. program, which protects an estimated 800,000 young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children allowing them to live, study and work here legally.

President Trump has previously threatened to end the program.

This past February though, President Trump seemed to support the program.

This potential shift in policy would signal a change of heart.

Hiram Soto of Alliance San Diego says an estimated 40,000 young people in San Diego are protected under D.A.C.A.

"They have been raised here, gone to school here... [they are] contributing to society," said Soto.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra vowed Thursday to defend D.A.C.A.

"We are going to do everything we have to, to protect the people who live in and around our cities and in our state," said Becerra.

"Dreamer" Jesus Mendez says he anxiously waits to see whether the president will take away the future he's been striving toward.

"It would be devastating on all levels," said Mendez.