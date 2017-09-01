'Star Wars' Fan Favorite BB-8 Has an Evil Twin in 'The Last Jedi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Star Wars' Fan Favorite BB-8 Has an Evil Twin in 'The Last Jedi' -- Meet BB-9E!

Updated: Aug 31, 2017 10:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.