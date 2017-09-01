Dulzura brush fire fully contained - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dulzura brush fire fully contained

Last updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 3:03 p.m. 
Acres burned: 130 acres
Containment: 100%
Location: San Diego County near Hwy 94/Marron Valley Rd. in Dulzura.
Start date: September 1, 2017
Road Closures: None reported at this time.
Evacuations: None reported at this time.
DULZURA (CNS) - A wildfire that began Friday on Highway 94 near Dulzura was fully contained Sunday.

The fire spread through heavy vegetation along Highway 94 near Marron Valley Road in Dulzura shortly before 4:30 a.m. Friday, according to Cal Fire. That is about 45 miles east of downtown San Diego.

The fire blackened 130 acres before its forward spread was halted by firefighters early Friday afternoon.

About 50 personnel were left batting the flames Sunday morning, said Cal Fire Capt. Jon Heggie. At one point on Friday, about 220 firefighters were at the scene.

Full containment was reached about 2 p.m. Sunday, Heggie said, and all fire crews were released from the incident.

While helping douse the fire Friday, a Cal Fire pilot made a safe precautionary landing of his helicopter in a nearby field. The cause of the unplanned grounding was still under investigation Sunday, Heggie said.

The cause of the fire was also unknown and under investigation.

