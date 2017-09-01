Dulzura brush fire fully contained

Last updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 3:03 p.m.

Acres burned: 130 acres

Containment: 100%

Location: San Diego County near Hwy 94/Marron Valley Rd. in Dulzura.

Start date: September 1, 2017

Road Closures: None reported at this time.

Evacuations: None reported at this time.

Twitter Hashtags: #BorderFire

DULZURA (CNS) - A wildfire that began Friday on Highway 94 near Dulzura was fully contained Sunday.



The fire spread through heavy vegetation along Highway 94 near Marron Valley Road in Dulzura shortly before 4:30 a.m. Friday, according to Cal Fire. That is about 45 miles east of downtown San Diego.



The fire blackened 130 acres before its forward spread was halted by firefighters early Friday afternoon.



About 50 personnel were left batting the flames Sunday morning, said Cal Fire Capt. Jon Heggie. At one point on Friday, about 220 firefighters were at the scene.



Full containment was reached about 2 p.m. Sunday, Heggie said, and all fire crews were released from the incident.



While helping douse the fire Friday, a Cal Fire pilot made a safe precautionary landing of his helicopter in a nearby field. The cause of the unplanned grounding was still under investigation Sunday, Heggie said.



The cause of the fire was also unknown and under investigation.

#BorderFire [Final] Fire is 100% contained at 130 acres. All resources are released from this incident. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 3, 2017

#BorderFire [Update] 130 acres 90% contained. Crews will work throughout the day towards full containment. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 3, 2017

#BorderFire[Update] 130 acres. 75% contained. Crews will remain on the incident throughout the night — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 3, 2017

#BorderFire [update] near Highway 94 & Marron Valley Rd in Dulzura. (San Diego County) is 130 acres & 25% contained. https://t.co/MpgSBH3FCo pic.twitter.com/Lxr05TVOv0 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 2, 2017

#BorderFire [update] Firefighters continue to make good progress on containment. The fire is now 25% contained & remains 120 acres. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 1, 2017

#BorderFire [update] The forward rate of spread has been stopped. The fire remains 120 acres & 15% contained. pic.twitter.com/HaFjC73zS2 — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 1, 2017

#BorderFire [update] The fire is now 110 acres and 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/eKxJJijxlZ — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 1, 2017

#BorderFire [update] The fire is now 70 acres & 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/iEKI1fGyxm — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 1, 2017

FIRE RESOURCE LINKS