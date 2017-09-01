Penn State frat brothers await key ruling in pledge's death

Showcasing San Diego's incredible non-profits who work tirelessly to serve San Diegans, while making eco-friendly choices along the way.
Six environmental non-profits are being honored as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to create a green, sustainable earth by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation.
A brush fire that started Friday morning just a few miles north of the Mexican border has scorched about 50 acres as Cal Fire San Diego crews battled the flames, authorities said.
The "blazing heat" that has stifled San Diego County for a week will continue Friday with temperatures expected to climb even higher, a day after Ramona topped out at 111 degrees to match the highest temperature ever recorded in the city, the National Weather Service said.
Many San Diego doctors are taking their patients off of Invokana, a widely used diabetes drug, after a large industry-sponsored trial found it doubled the risk of lower limb amputations compared with those taking a placebo.
A 15-year-old girl reported that she safely escape the clutches of a bearded, bushy-haired man who grabbed her as she was walking to school Thursday in Escondido and police later announced they had arrested the suspect.
San Diego Gas & Electric's incentive program for customers to reduce power consumption amid Southern California's continuing heat wave will be invoked Friday for a second consecutive day.
Constituents of District 50, represented by Congressman Duncan Hunter (R), gathered at Cuyamaca College on Saturday for a Town Hall hosted by Indivisible San Diego on the representative’s behalf.
Students, teachers and administrators are celebrating the much-needed renovations of two schools in the South Bay.
An adviser to Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Councilman David Alvarez's call Thursday for a declaration of a state of emergency in San Diego due to a shortage of homeless shelters and an associated health crisis is not needed.