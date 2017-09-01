Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors: San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy and Surfri - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors: San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy and Surfrider Foundation San Diego County Chapter

Posted: Updated:

Six environmental non-profits are being honored as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to create a green, sustainable earth by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation.

Voting is live and you can now vote for the San Diego non-profit that you would like to receive a $20,000 grant. CLICK HERE TO VOTE.

SDG&E will award that $20,000 grant to the organization receiving the most votes.

Watch the video to learn about two of the finalists: San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy and Surfrider Foundation San Diego County Chapter.

