Kids Open Lemonade Stand to Help Raise Money for Animals Displaced by Hurricane Harvey

A canine that was rescued from a roadside as a puppy is now working to save others in southern Texas following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.
A group of kids in Western New York have opened a lemonade stand to raise money for animals that have been affected by Hurricane Harvey.
A suspect found himself in hot water as he allegedly tried to elude officers by running into the sea in North Carolina following a traffic stop.
As millions tuned in around the world to watch Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather duke it out in Las Vegas Saturday night, two other moneymakers in the ring didn't even have to throw a punch.
Amid calls for his termination, a suburban Atlanta cop who allegedly told a motorist "we only kill black people" says he plans to retire.
The swirling brown floodwaters left by Hurricane Harvey contain some very nasty health dangers, experts warn.
Staffers at a clinic in Georgia made a startling discovery when they found an infant in a closed gym bag that had been left outside the facility earlier that day, police said.
An elderly man has been arrested after allegedly taking cops on a high speed chase that left the highway and continued on a New York golf course.