Tips for Summer finale fun from San Diego Magazine

(NEWS 8) - There's nothing worse than hearing about something cool that happened last weekend.

San Diego Magazine senior editor Archana Ram joined News 8's Heather Myers and Nichelle Medina on Morning Extra to share some hot Labor Day weekend events that will be sure to put an exclamation point on your summer.

Ram highly recommends checking out Balboa Park After Dark. The park extends business hours at eight of its museums every Friday and invites food trucks and live entertainers to set the weekend mood.

Artisan sand sculptures will be on display at the roadway pier this weekend, while Julian is hosting a grape stomping party featuring several local wineries.

More fun and entertainment for the singles, couples and families can be found at SanDiegoMagazine.com.