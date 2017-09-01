Tips for Summer finale fun from San Diego Magazine

A wildfire erupted on a remote hillside just north of the U.S.-Mexico border in southeast San Diego County early Friday, blackening about 120 acres over the morning but causing no reported structural damage or injuries.
A suspect driving a stolen SUV led police on a pursuit early Friday morning from Spring Valley to downtown San Diego, where he attempted to ram several patrol cars and an officer who was out of his vehicle, prompting a cop to open fire on the man and crash into the stolen Range Rover to end the chase
A suspect driving a stolen SUV led police on a pursuit early Friday morning from Spring Valley to downtown San Diego, where he attempted to ram several patrol cars and an officer who was out of his vehicle, prompting a cop to open fire on the man and crash into the stolen Range Rover to end the chase
Attention European car lovers! One of the biggest and longest-running European car shows in California is coming to San Diego Stadium. It's called Big SoCal Euro and - get this - it's completely free.
Six environmental non-profits are being honored as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to create a green, sustainable earth by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation.
Showcasing San Diego's incredible non-profits who work tirelessly to serve San Diegans, while making eco-friendly choices along the way.
The "blazing heat" that has stifled San Diego County for a week will continue Friday with temperatures expected to climb even higher, a day after Ramona topped out at 111 degrees to match the highest temperature ever recorded in the city, the National Weather Service said.
Many San Diego doctors are taking their patients off of Invokana, a widely used diabetes drug, after a large industry-sponsored trial found it doubled the risk of lower limb amputations compared with those taking a placebo.
Many San Diego doctors are taking their patients off of Invokana, a widely used diabetes drug, after a large industry-sponsored trial found it doubled the risk of lower limb amputations compared with those taking a placebo.
A 15-year-old girl reported that she safely escape the clutches of a bearded, bushy-haired man who grabbed her as she was walking to school Thursday in Escondido and police later announced they had arrested the suspect.
San Diego Gas & Electric's incentive program for customers to reduce power consumption amid Southern California's continuing heat wave will be invoked Friday for a second consecutive day.
Constituents of District 50, represented by Congressman Duncan Hunter (R), gathered at Cuyamaca College on Saturday for a Town Hall hosted by Indivisible San Diego on the representative’s behalf.