Big SoCal Euro: SoCal's biggest European car show comes to San Diego Stadium

(NEWS 8) - Attention European car lovers! One of the biggest and longest-running European car shows in California is coming to San Diego Stadium on Sunday.

It's called Big SoCal Euro and - get this - it's completely free. More than 3,000 European rides will sprawl the asphalt surrounding the stadium for you to gawk over, and drag racing, raffles, music and food will help keep the fun alive.

Again, admission is free and parking is free, so come on down and see some cool whips like the ones that laid rubber in the News 8 parking lot Friday morning.

More information can be found at www.big-euro.com.

Watch a highlight video from Big SoCal Euro 2016 here.

