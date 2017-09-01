Out with the old, in with the new fall makeup trends

(NEWS 8) - August is in the rear view mirror and soon summer will be coming to an end, which means there's a whole new set of makeup trends to help you get pretty for the fall season.

Beauty expert Karol Young Moses spent some time with News 8's Heather Myers Friday morning showcasing some of the newest styles and trends that are hot for the fall season.

She also shared some little-known facts about your makeup's storage life, and gave plenty of good reasons why you'd want to throw out some of the older stuff in your kit.

More product and beauty tips from Moses can be found on her website, www.karolyoungmoses.com.

Here's a list of products she and Heather went over:

www.jouercosmetics.com

www.winkylux.com

www.limecrime.com